As widely expected and announced, the judge for the preliminary hearing Matteo Buffoni accepted the plea bargaining of Aspi and Spea (the former subsidiary that took care of the maintenance) in the context of the investigation into the false reports on the viaducts, the defective noise barriers and the safety of the tunnels born as the second strand of the one on the collapse of the Morandi viaduct.

The two companies will pay over a million to exit the investigation. In detail, Aspi has bargained just over 600 thousand euros while Spea 490 thousand. The prosecutor had given a favorable opinion. With the plea deal, the judge “certified” the change of pace of the new management of Aspi, in continuity with the choice of the first plea deal to allow the company to continue its modernization plan and guarantee continuity of the service. Aspi and Spea had paid about 30 million in the plea bargain on the collapse of the Morandi bridge, leaving the criminal trial.

Autostrade has eliminated the organizational shortcomings by adopting and implementing a new organization, management and control model “which appears suitable for preventing the commission of similar crimes”, the prosecutors had written. Furthermore, the “risk assessment document” was amended.

The hearing for the selection of wiretapping in this second line of investigation is scheduled for October 20, which sees over 50 people under investigation including former managers and technicians of Aspi and Spea.

The accusations range from the attack on transport security to forgery, from fraud to attempted scam. At the end of October, prosecutors Stefano Puppo and Walter Cotugno will notify the notice of conclusion of the investigations while the request for indictment could arrive by the end of the year. For the main line, the trial has begun: on Wednesday the judges will decide how many of the more than 600 civil parties to admit.