A student in the fifth class of the masterful “Pertini” high school in Genoa, who failed the second cycle of education exam, won two appeals to the Liguria Regional Administrative Court against the school he attended and the Ministry of Education, obtaining from the administrative judges a sentence which legitimizes his vote of 61/100 and expressly establishes that “he can continue his exams at the University”. The facts all refer to last school year and this summer’s final exam. At first the appellant student had not been admitted to take the final exam of the high school with a focus on human sciences, but then he had turned to the Regional Administrative Court of Liguria which had granted him conditional admission to take the exams, achieving a score of 26 points which, added to the admission credit of 35 points, led to the overall mark of 61/100 with which he passed the exam. At that point, last August 31st, after the exams were over, the commission of the Pertini high school automatically canceled the assignment of 7 school credits and re-determined the score at 52/100, based on the previous negative judgment of unsuitability formulated by the class council, essentially rejecting it for the second time. The student has challenged the documents before the Tar and has obtained that the examination commission’s judgment surpasses the previous negative judgment of the class council and entails the attribution of the minimum level of credits equal to 7 points.

“Otherwise, passing the tests would never be sufficient to lead to the achievement of the title”, explains the Tar in the sentence. The Tar also ordered the Ministry of Education to pay 3,000 euros in court costs.

