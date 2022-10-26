Home News Genoa, the Port Authority will pay 20 million in compensation for the failure to transform Ponte Parodi
Fifteen years after its inception, one of the most lacerating urban planning events for the city ended with a sentence of the Council of State. The case is that of the non-transformation of Ponte Parodi. By overturning the decision of the TAR Liguria which had rejected the appeal of the company Altarea Ponte Parodi spa, the Roman judges agreed with the Italian-French consortium, condemning the Port System Authority to compensate the company (which was assisted by the lawyers Carlo Alberto Giovanardi, Paolo Sabbioni and Marco Marinoni) on the basis of the “Agreement of 30 September 2010”.

