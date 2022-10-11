The last to remain in the dark – and without a lift – were the inhabitants of number 71. And those from 15 to 29, and again from 101 to 85. In via Novella in Genoa, in the neighborhood of the populated houses at the CEP above Pra ‘, the light goes out without following any mathematical formula, because the thefts of electricity rely on the lottery of the occasion: “The thieves enter the cavities where the heating and water pipes – explains Peppino Milletta, president of the hill districts committee – and the cables pull out.