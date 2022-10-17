The 46-year-old no vax who in August 2021 had chased and threatened the infectious disease specialist of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa was sentenced, by criminal decree, to a fine of 750 euros. Matteo Bassetti. The man, who had been denounced by the police for threats, had met the professor on the street and had started to chase him, taking him back with his mobile phone and yelling at him: “You will kill us all with these vaccines and we will make you pay”. Two other no vaxes were sentenced, however, to three thousand euros and 1,200 euros for threats always addressed to Bassetti via social media or on the telephone. In July an ultrà from La Spezia was indicted because from September to December last year he had sent messages on WhatsApp and videos to Bassetti. “Hands off the children .. Always if you care about your life … We are ready for anything, eye” and, again, “Corrupt”, “I’ll wait for you”. Last autumn they ended up in the sights of the No vax as well as Bassetti, assisted by the lawyer Rachele De Stefanis, other virologists, politicians and journalists whose numbers had been published on Telegram. In November, the Genoese prosecutor had investigated 36 people for group stalking and threats.

Meanwhile, the judge for preliminary investigations Silvia Carpanini has closed the proceedings that saw Professor Matteo Bassetti under investigation for procuring alarm. Bassetti, defended by the lawyer Rachele De Stefanis, had been denounced by a No Vax engineer from Reggio Calabria who accused him of ‘antiscience’. It was the prosecutor itself who requested the filing of the proceedings “since the opinions on the pandemic and vaccines are free manifestations of thought and do not integrate the crime of procured alarm … especially since they come from a person of well-known and proven competence “.