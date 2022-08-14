He was driving a tractor, the vehicle overturned and fell from a fascia. When the rescuers arrived on the spot, for a 27-year-old who was working on a farm there was nothing to do. The accident occurred in the late afternoon in San Quirico, on the spot in addition to the 118 men, the Fire Brigade intervened, who secured the truck that had remained in the balance, and the local police.

The public prosecutor on duty Giovanni Arena requested the intervention of the Prevention and safety service in the workplace of the Asl3. The victim is a 27-year-old resident of Genoa, of Nigerian nationality, who worked for the farm.