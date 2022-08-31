Home News Gentilini: “Mussolini, god, country and family”. Embarrassment at the inauguration
The intervention of the former mayor at the ribbon cutting of the Treviso shopping center leaves the public speechless, ovations and grumbles

TREVISO. «We are here today for an inauguration connected to the great project that began here with the opening of the Treviso airport with Benito Mussolini. ” Thus began, at 10.30 in the morning, the intervention of the former mayor and deputy mayor of Treviso Giancarlo Gentilini at the inauguration of the Ali shopping center. A few words that immediately made the whole audience prick up their ears and infuriate the “friday for future” guys who were demonstrating there against overbuilding.

A reminder of the times of fascism that Gentilini then relaunched with various references to the Mussolini belief, repeatedly reiterating the value of “exporting the people who have always worked to the world: God, country and family“. A creed that – in Gentilini’s words – is also in the heart of the “Razza piave”.

Sideways glances between the leaguers themselves, some visibly embarrassed, and not generous comments even from various Treviso people who participated in the large audience of the event and did not expect praise and references to the fascism. At the end of the speech the cries of ovation of the faithful, even if it is not clear if more for tradition, affection and folklore, or for true sharing.

