Geodrill Ltd. receives a prestigious ESG award for its support of African combat sports athletes. – Capsud.net

ABIDJAN, Ivory Coast, November 1, 2023 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Geodrill Ltd, an international exploration drilling company, has won the 2023 Best ESG (Environmental, Social and Good Governance) Projects Award established for service companies in the mining sector.

The award was presented by the Australia-Africa Minerals and Energy Group (AAMEG) during the ADU International Conference in Perth, Australia. This award was given in recognition of Geordill Ltd’s commitment to funding the LVOLUTION Academy in Côte d’Ivoire. ‘Ivory.

The Ivorian mining community celebrated this award during the Abidjan Mining Drinks event which was organized on October 13, 2023 at the premises of X&M Suppliers in Abidjan.

Geodrill and other sponsors including Endeavor Mining, X&M Suppliers, Foraco, Koulou Gold Corp, Sotici, Energold and IDC are proud to support the LVOLUTION Academy, founded to promote the education, training and social integration of disadvantaged youth through the practice of martial arts and combat sports, providing young athletes from Ivory Coast and other African nations with the opportunity to shine at global, Olympic and Paralympic events.

Master Lawson Franck Laté, of Canadian and Ivorian nationality, is the founder of the LVOLUTION Academy.

Geodrill contributed 10,000,000 FCFA (17,000 US dollars) to the academy’s international trips. Geodrill’s funding has enabled LVOLUTION Academy athletes and coaches to participate in local and international competitions, including the 2023 Egypt Open held in Cairo.

The result was a silver medal for Diallo Ibrahima Joël and a gold medal for Paralympic athlete Boli Michel, who is also a member of the Ivory Coast national Paralympic team.

Master Lawson, the head coach and coach of the academy athletes, said: “The aim is to enable these athletes to dream big, desire medals and aim for glory, in the same vein as Cheick Cissé , taekwondo champion and first Ivorian athlete to win an Olympic gold medal.”

He added: “The financial support of GEODRILL has been the cornerstone to realize this dream and to galvanize young people ready to take on the challenges and offer our African societies new champions, on and off the tatamis.”

The annual AAMEG ESG Award recognizes established companies that are leaving a significant footprint in Africa through their continued commitment to ESG principles and proactive contribution to community well-being.

Presented at the Africa Down Under conference held in Perth, Australia the previous month, this conference brought together visiting ministers and delegations from across Africa.

Dave Harper, CEO of Geodrill Limited, accepted this prestigious award and recognized that it was a collaboration between service companies in the mining sector in Ivory Coast who came together to support the academy.

“Without the support of Geodrill, the athletes would not have been able to participate in this first competition in Egypt, which resulted in a gold medal and a silver medal for Ivory Coast,” shared Stanislas de Stabenrath , CEO of X&M Suppliers and board member of LVOLUTION, expressing his enthusiasm for the award.

He noted that “The goal of the Academy and its sponsors was to enable all talented athletes to compete fairly. Academy athletes recently competed in the Senegal International Open, winning seven medals (1 gold, 2 silver and 4 bronze). So far, the achievements of LVOLUTION Academy athletes are impressive, with 9 medals won in less than 4 months and a total of 19 medals in 3 years. Athletes are also “supervised” outside the tatami mats to help them choose their career and finance their education. Some athletes have already completed internships with companies in the mining sector, and one of them obtained a diploma and a full-time job as a human resources assistant at “Se Form Otherwise”.

