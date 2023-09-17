Geolier in Calabria, over thirty thousand at his concert – News

Over thirty thousand people, mostly young people, attended the concert in Rende di Geolier.



The Neapolitan rapper opened the 58th edition of “Settembre Rendese”, the historic event directed by Alfredo De Luca and created with the collaboration of “Fatti di musica”, Ruggero Pegna’s live music festival.



In approximately two hours of performance, Geolier performed all his hits, starting with those contained in the album “Il Coraggio dei bambini”, accompanied by the choir and the lights of the audience’s cell phones.



Halfway through the live broadcast, Geolier also remembered Antonio Ruperti, the seventeen-year-old who died last September 9th due to the collision of his motorbike with a police car.



The rapper concluded his summer tour in Rende, which recorded sold out and record numbers everywhere, rewarded with the recognition of the “Settembre Rendese” and the “Riccio d’argento” by the goldsmith Gerardo Sacco at the best live shows of the year .



Next appointment Tuesday 19 September in the historic center of Rende with Nello Daniele, singer-songwriter and guitarist like his brother Pino. Nello Daniele will perform together with the group of musicians who accompanied his brother in the creation of “Nero a Metà”, one of the most successful albums of the deceased Neapolitan singer-songwriter. They are Gigi De Rienzo on bass, Ernesto Vitolo on piano, Tony Cercola on percussion, Marco Zurzolo on wind instruments and Claudio Romano on drums.



