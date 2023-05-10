Home » GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva and Tauramena
GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva and Tauramena

GeoPark Company met with local authorities of Villanueva and Tauramena

With the purpose of sharing the results of operational and socio-environmental management in Casanare during the first quarter of the year, GeoPark held a new edition of ‘Meetings for Transparency’ in the municipalities of Tauramena and Villanueva. Representatives of municipal authorities participated in this space, which is part of the dialogue and relationship strategy promoted by the Company.

In these spaces for dialogue that have been held since the arrival of the Company in Casanare in 2012, the leaders of the operational, social, labor, environmental and safety areas share a balance of management and results, and resolve concerns and expectations of the different interest groups.

Within the framework of this meeting, the recently appointed manager of Nature and Neighbors of GeoPark, Aníbal Fernández de Soto, stated: “We thank the local authorities for their attendance and participation in these Meetings. We are convinced that these types of spaces that promote dialogue, open communication, participation, and fundamentally feedback, are essential to consolidate trusting and transparent relationships in Villanueva and Tauramena”. The official also highlighted that these initiatives show GeoPark’s willingness and commitment to work with local institutions to jointly build a legacy of prosperity in the territories.

Through actions like these, GeoPark reaffirms its commitment to good neighborliness and permanent dialogue with its stakeholders. The Company will continue to carry out actions that promote the creation of value in the territory to ensure the responsible and sustained development of its operations.

Source: GEOPARK Communications

