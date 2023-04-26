George Soros’ war in Ukraine

On February 24, 2022, the Russian invasion of Ukraine began. Since then, the German mainstream media has reported conspicuously one-sidedly about the Ukraine war – never about Ukrainian human rights violations, censorship, repression and defeats, only about Russian ones. How is it possible that German media were brought into line in this way? A new book sheds light on this – here is an excerpt:

Since the Second World War, German history lessons have been taught the cautionary tale of the »Gleichschalt« of the German press in the Third Reich. Every German schoolboy learns about the fateful influence of the publisher Alfred Hugenberg when he seized power and his control over large sections of the German press. Such infiltration of the free press by propagandists and agitators must never be repeated, we are rightly taught.

But today, 90 years after the Nazis seized power, the same warners and admonishers seem to have no problem with large parts of the German media landscape being infiltrated by dubious NGOs and activists. Whether it’s the climate, the opening of the border or the Ukraine war – under the guise of “experts” these activists exert a decisive influence on political reporting in the leading German media.

In the case of the Ukraine war, the attentive observer could not avoid feeling extremely one-sidedly informed by the German media. War crimes were only committed by the Russians. The Azov Brigade and other right-wing extremist militias, who before the war were still good enough for Spiegel and Tagesspiegel to report on the scandal, now suddenly delivered videos from Mariupol to the Tagesschau. Reports from Ukraine always began with the suffering of the civilian population, and the victims among the Russian-speaking population in Donbass were swept under the carpet. Political repression of the media and opposition only existed in Russia, not in Ukraine.

This book does not want to side with Russia or Vladimir Putin. The Russian war of aggression against Ukraine must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. Nevertheless, there will have to be a negotiated solution with Russia at some point. Understanding Russian interests and motivations will be of great use if you ever want to sit down at the same table again. How Angela Merkel at a performance in Goslar on September 30, 2022 said that a “pan-European security structure together with Russia” had to be worked on.

Is it helpful that the EU Council on March 2nd, 2022 the TV channel »Russia Today« Blocking 450 million citizens across the EU in order to prevent the “spreading of lies” about the Ukraine war seems at least questionable. Especially when one realizes how much our Ukraine reporting and politics has been influenced by George Soros, a hedge fund speculator and notorious left-wing political activist. A man who “has invested more than a quarter of a billion dollars in Ukraine over the past 30 years and has made dozens of visits to Kiev with his son Alexander and wife Tamiko Bolton,” according to Open Society boss Lord Mark Malloch-Brown said at the meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos on May 24, 2022.

“We have a foundation in Ukraine, one of our best foundations,” said the visibly decrepit George Soros at his annual appearance at World Economic Forum im May 2022. “They refused to flee and are leading civil society there. I would like to add that one person was very deeply involved in Ukraine and that is (Joe) Biden. I even met him for the first time in connection with Ukraine. He had far more patience with the conversion of (President Petro) Poroshenko to a democratic leader than I did. I quickly got fed up with him and I told him so. But Biden has not given up.”

This book is about this relationship between George Soros, Joe Biden, Germany, Russia and Ukraine – and how it could lead the world to the brink of nuclear war in the enlightened 21st century:

