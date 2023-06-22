Georgensgmuend | Truck driver fatally injured

A fatal accident occurred in the morning on the B2 near Georgensgmünd. As reported by the police, a truck driver came into the oncoming lane for reasons that are still unclear and collided with another truck there. The person who caused the accident dies at the scene of the accident, the other man is freed by the fire brigade. The seriously injured man is taken to the hospital by helicopter. An expert is to find out how the accident happened.

