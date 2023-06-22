Home » Georgensgmuend | Truck driver fatally injured
News

Georgensgmuend | Truck driver fatally injured

by admin
Georgensgmuend | Truck driver fatally injured

A fatal accident occurred in the morning on the B2 near Georgensgmünd. As reported by the police, a truck driver came into the oncoming lane for reasons that are still unclear and collided with another truck there. The person who caused the accident dies at the scene of the accident, the other man is freed by the fire brigade. The seriously injured man is taken to the hospital by helicopter. An expert is to find out how the accident happened.

See also  The Municipal Bureau held a symposium to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the founding of the army

You may also like

Europe and drugs: the 2023 report

The G4 faces an extension in the nomination...

Less than 30% of older adults have a...

The risks of primitive pragmatism

This is how the fight for the four...

Market report: Where is the DAX bottoming out?

Waqarabad district: More than 1 kg ganja seized...

Banco de la República and MinTIC sign important...

Traveling with a dog or cat: what you...

The notification banning ‘Holi’ in universities was withdrawn

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy