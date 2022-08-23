23 August 2022 10:05

Warning: As I write this article, Russian terror is rampant in Ukraine, killing people every day. I am ashamed of my every word that does not forcefully call for an immediate end to this atrocity. Normally in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia, summers are extremely hot, but for some reason all my major jobs happened to me in the summer, and in Tbilisi itself. Even today I chose a bar with a secluded garden, away from traffic noise and with few customers in the morning. In the sultry afternoon, mothers with their children love to relax in the shade, enjoying the coolness of the garden. That’s exactly what happened yesterday: a fair-haired young woman walked in with her two children aged ten and twelve. She wore expensive clothes, and while I’m pretty ignorant of fashion, it’s hard not to guess how much she spent a person when the brand is in big letters on her shirt. The woman ordered ice cream for her kids and iced coffee for herself, and then she asked the waitress for the wifi password. This ended my quiet day in my favorite bar. In Georgian-accented English, the waitress quietly told her that the password was “standwithukraine”. The respectable-looking mom instantly turned into a mythological monster: she screamed and cursed in Russian, a language I unfortunately know well. Apparently, not speaking Russian, the waitress couldn’t figure out what the problem was, what the woman was saying or what made her scream in such anger. The woman got hysterical, screamed that everyone understood her perfectly, but refused to speak to her in Russian because they were russophobes. After ranting for ten minutes, the flow of carefully selected profanity subsided and she left, dragging her children along, continuing to swear through her teeth as she walked down the street. The children’s strawberry and chocolate ice cream and her cold coffee remained intact on the table. But soon three flies landed on the ice cream. The trauma of 2008

That’s how my country lives while that damn war is raging in Ukraine. At a glance, sunny Georgia, as they called it in Soviet times, hasn’t changed much: at least, the Russians who come here today stubbornly pretend to find the same sunny Georgia where they expect to be greeted with smiles and a limping Russian with a funny accent. According to data released by the Georgian Ministry of the Interior, 93,865 Russian citizens arrived in Georgia between March and April, equal to double the entire population of Poti, the town on the Black Sea coast where I was born. No other statistics have been made public since then, but just walking the streets of Georgian cities gives you the feeling of being in a Russian province. At first, in February and March, the Russians were cautious, even sticking Ukrainian flags to bags and clothes to show their dedication to the cause, but perhaps they were doing it for their own safety. Now they almost always express their discontent more blatantly if they are reminded of Ukraine, the country that no sane person with a little decency can forget under the circumstances. See also EU, question to von der Leyen and Borrell on Zakharova's attack on the Republic

My slightly affected tone is the result of the sense of total helplessness you feel when the only thing you can do is participate in sporadic protests in the capital.

How has Georgia been affected by the war in Ukraine? The influence is huge and complex, impossible to describe in a short article, especially considering that I am neither a politician nor an economist, but just any writer. Anyway I try. First, the Russian invasion of Ukraine brought to mind the 2008 war between Georgia and Russia (insensitive or even brutal as it may seem, the blood shed by my 19-year-old cousin who died on that occasion does not allow me to use a more politically correct term than “war”). Indeed, following the ruthless invasion of Ukraine, the war of August 2008 resurfaced in the collective memory of my fellow citizens. A recent trauma has surfaced that cannot be hidden or eradicated, even if this appears to be one of the main strategies of our government. It may seem trivial, but when a person lives in their country with no desire to move elsewhere and loves their homeland, like me, every step in the wrong direction leaves a deep scar and causes unbearable pain. This may explain my somewhat affected tone, the result of the sense of total helplessness you feel when the only thing you can do is take part in sporadic protests in the capital, and your shattered nervous system is forced to notice. that whoever has a duty to act – that is, the Georgian government – does nothing. It happened this time too. Thousands of us took to the streets as Georgian institutions (whose official or unofficial leaders have direct economic and criminal interests in Russia) did nothing, apart from issuing statements of embarrassing caution. At times we have even put aside caution, forcing ourselves to publicly apologize to the Ukrainian people for our shameful government. But is it a consolation for those who hear sirens sounding in the air several times a day, without knowing if they will reach the bunker in time to save themselves?

The Russians arrived en masse and, although they initially presented themselves as political refugees fleeing Putin, today it is evident that the real refugees are few

Obviously, when democratic institutions are not free, when the government does not reflect the general will of society, social networks take on the task of informing the public. This is especially true in Georgia, where heated discussions and verbal clashes rage on social media. But it is still an expression of the total helplessness of the citizens, or at least of some of them, a proof of the desperation that comes from the awareness of not being able to do anything to change things. It is then that citizens exercise a right that has not yet been denied: freedom of speech. However, as an ancient saying goes, “the dog barks, and meanwhile the caravan passes”. See also Mafia Capitale, Alemanno sentenced to 1 year and 10 months Back to the facts: the Russians arrived en masse in Georgia and, although at first they presented themselves as political refugees fleeing the Putin regime, today it is evident that the real refugees are few. Most of them are fleeing the discomfort caused by European and US sanctions. Why not? After all, it has been since the times of the Russian Empire that they have considered Georgia as an exotic, sunny country, with wonderful views and rather proud inhabitants, a country they have never considered worthy of independence. For them it was a small colony where at the end of the eighteenth century they had brought civilization, saving it from other threats. So it’s no surprise that now there are Russians – fueled by the stereotypes about Georgia conveyed by Pushkin, Lermontov and other Russian writers – shouting in the face of young Georgians for not speaking their language, calling them Russophobes. It would be wrong to think that I am exaggerating. In today’s Georgia it is quite common for Russians “escaped from Putin’s regime” to buy property, register businesses and, above all, shamelessly ask that they not be reminded of what is happening in Ukraine. They appear to be unaware of it or not particularly worried about the ongoing war. Now I would like to take a step back in time, to an era much earlier than this conflict. Whenever I talked to my European colleagues, especially Germans and French, about the relations between Russians and Georgians, I sensed their skepticism. I caught their doubtful looks, as if they wanted to imply that I was suffering from russophobia, that I was paranoid, and that the situations I described weren’t all that serious. I know very well that it is practically impossible to explain the complexity of those relationships to those unfamiliar with the context. A couple of conversations are not enough to convince someone that after 1801 Georgia had become a colony of the Russian Empire. “Cologne” is just the correct term. How can one describe a century-long struggle to preserve one’s own language, which is not only unrelated to Russian or other Slavic languages, but also does not belong to the Indo-European group? Surely the world will have heard Putinian propaganda claiming that Ukrainian is not a language in itself, but a Russian dialect. I speak perfect Russian and I can firmly say that Ukrainian is a language in its own right, a language that the empire has fought unsuccessfully for a long time. The truth, my dear readers, is that the Ukrainian language has survived. See also The cold air of the blizzard will hit nearly 20 major cities in China again and the temperature will exceed 10℃ | Blizzard | Provincial Capital | Northeast When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, many hitherto skeptical Europeans began to realize what the truth was. They admitted that Russia poses a real threat to the world, and that I don’t suffer from russophobia. It is tragic that it took a humanitarian catastrophe of this magnitude to convince them, that it took such an impressive number of victims to make them understand the truth. I took a short break from writing and checked social networks. Georgian news agencies were publishing images of the funeral of Liza, a four-year-old girl killed during the bombing in Vinnytsia. The war continues, without seeing its end, and if we have learned a bitter lesson, if we have found the courage to face the truth by paying such an inhuman price, we have a duty to remember it well so as not to fall into our zone of comfort. But the reality is that the news hierarchy has changed both in Europe and in Georgia: what is happening in Ukraine is no longer in the foreground, or rather, less emphasized than in the first months of the invasion.

