German alternative for teams and Co.

With OpenTalk, a German company is entering the market for video telephony. It offers a number of advantages over US solutions such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and others, especially when it comes to data protection. This is of particular interest to German authorities and institutions, schools and universities, but also to companies and private individuals.

Video telephony and data protection

Video telephony is as popular as it is established: every day, many Germans spend time in online meetings via Microsoft Teams, Zoom or other solutions in their professional and private lives. These mostly come from the USA. The problem with this: These conversations usually run via servers in the United States, which according to the European GDPR (General Data Protection Regulation) is a delicate matter, especially for authorities and companies. Because they also manage personal data and security-critical information.

Use of servers in Germany

But the German company OpenTalk now wants to remedy the situation. Unlike the American competition, all calls are handled via servers in Germany – and thus in accordance with European and German data protection standards. By using German servers, no data flows abroad.

This also protects you from failures of security-critical infrastructure: The connections via US solutions such as Teams, Zoom and Co. run via undersea cables. If there is damage there, these services can fail. Since OpenTalk does not use such connections, you are on the safer side.

Solutions for companies, authorities, schools and private users

OpenTalk has been tested in German authorities and state institutions for a long time.

In addition to authorities, OpenTalk is also aimed at schools, universities and other educational institutions, companies, NGOs and platforms. Of course, private individuals can also use OpenTalk.

Another advantage of OpenTalk: It gets by with relatively little bandwidth.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

