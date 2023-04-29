German arbitration recognizes error that affected Dortmund

The sports directorate of referees in Germany recognized on Saturday an error in an unindicated foul on the Borussia Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi, which should have been a penalty for the Ruhr team in Bochum (1-1), on Friday in the German championship .

Leader of the Bundesliga with a point advantage over Bayern Munich before this 30th matchday, Borussia Dortmund could not get past a draw on their visit to Bochum. With this result, Borussia is now threatened by the Munich side (59 points against 61), who host bottom club Hertha Berlin on Sunday.

In the 65th minute, Dortmund attacker Karim Adeyemi was brought down in the box by Bochum defender Danilo Soares, who already had a yellow card from the first half (30). The referee of the match, Sascha Stegemann, did not call a foul or resort to video assistance (VAR).

“The defender throws himself from behind and on his side with both legs in the fight for the ball. He does not touch the ball and touches the opposing player instead, knocking him down. It is a free kick and a penalty”, assessed the sports management of German referees in a statement on Saturday.

He values ​​that, in this type of situation, the referee must make the correct decision on the field, “without the help of video assistance being necessary.”

“After the viewing, there is a foul on Adeyemi from BVB. I didn’t see it that way at all on the field. The video assistant obviously saw it and assessed that there was no manifest error,” Sascha Stegmann told Bild newspaper.

“In retrospect, I have to say that I would have liked to see the action again,” he added.

“Today, the referee decided the result of the match. With five days to go, when it comes to the German champion title, not looking at that situation is negligent, cowardly and completely wrong,” protested Dortmund sports director Sebastien. Kehl, the Friday after the game.

“For me there was not only a penalty but also a second yellow and red card for the Bochm player. I think it is quite unfair that everything is not done so that a bad decision is not made. It hurts,” lamented coach Edin Terzic.