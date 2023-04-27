Germán Bahamón, new manager of the Federation of Coffee Growers

After two hours of meeting it was learned that Germán Bahamón was chosen as manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers (FNC)

According to the coffee union, the Huilense was chosen unanimously during the extraordinary congress that takes place this Thursday.

Within the framework of his inauguration as the new general manager of FNC, he thanked Sandra Morelli and Santiago Pardo, who accompanied him on the short list: “I could not have had better colleagues to carry out this process.”

Germán Alberto Bahamón assumes #At this time the general management of the National Federation of Coffee Growers in the framework of the 91st National Congress of Coffee Growers. #ChoiceManagerFNC pic.twitter.com/lm4fZ9lB5R — National Federation of Coffee Growers (@FedeCafeteros) April 27, 2023

The outgoing Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, arrived at the place, who accompanied the election and indicated that “I celebrate the democratic demonstration that this election of the twelfth General Manager of the National Federation of Coffee Growers represents. The local, national and global relevance of this organization implies a huge commitment from the Management with all this environment, but especially with the main base on which the Federation has been successfully built”

Bahamón is an agro-industrial production engineer from the University of La Sabana, with a specialization in strategic marketing from Cesa.

It is important to mention that hours before the election, President Gustavo Petro asked the federation not to choose the new manager until the designated Finance Minister, Ricardo Bonilla, gave his point of view.

“I ask the federation of coffee growers that manages the coffee parafiscal fund not to make decisions tomorrow on the appointment of the general manager until the new finance minister can make his decision on the matter,” trilled the Head of State this Wednesday.

Bahamón it will have to deal with the coffee contribution discount on green coffee for domestic consumption, which for 2021 was more than US$1 million that was not reimbursed to producers and in which the prices and production of the grain are not positive.

The new general manager plans to strengthen coffee grower cooperatives, which includes mitigating the risks of future purchases; optimize the income of producers by reducing costs; better infrastructure in housing, tertiary roads and industrialization, with producers as partners of threshing plants, for example, as well as improving access to credit for low-income housing, for which land titling is key; and improve education for families.