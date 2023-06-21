German Bicycle Prize: Münster and Cologne take 1st place – Westfalen-Lippe – News

On Tuesday evening, as part of the National Cycling Congress, the winners of the German Bicycle Prize were honored at “Kap Europa” in Frankfurt am Main.

The city of Münster took first place in the infrastructure category. The award went to the redesign of the “Münster Canal Promenade” – a 27 km stretch along the Dortmund-Ems Canal. It connects the two towns of Greven and Senden, to the north and south of Münster. The canal promenade received an award for new lighting, among other things. There are lanterns along the entire route that react to movement. When people approach, they turn on and later off again. This saves energy and at the same time ensures greater safety.

Cologne and Mönchengladbach also awarded

In the Service & Infrastructure category, the Cologne public transport company secured first place with the “KVB cargo bike”. They integrate electric cargo bikes into local public transport and are intended to promote cargo bike sharing through a low-threshold offer. The bikes can currently be borrowed spontaneously at 15 stations in the districts of Nippes, Deutz and Neubrück or reserved online in advance.

The “non-profit project for cycle path maintenance” in Mönchengladbach took second place. They were praised for their innovative approach to using artificial intelligence to quickly identify and rectify deficiencies in the cycle path network. The campaign is part of a Smart City project and two years ago it emerged as the winner of an ideas competition for the intelligent city of tomorrow.

