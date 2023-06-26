Home » German business world’s confidence in the economy declined sharply in June
German business world’s confidence in the economy declined sharply in June

The Ifo Business Environment Confidence Index in Germany, which was 91.5 points last month, fell to 88.5 points in June, the lowest level of the year, due to the sharp deterioration in company executives’ future expectations. The Economic Research Institute (Ifo), headquartered in Munich, published the results of the June German Business Survey, which was conducted with the participation of approximately 9 thousand companies. Accordingly, in Germany, which was revised to 91.5 points in May, […]

