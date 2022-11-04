Home News German Chancellor Scholz visits China, says ‘opposes decoupling’, seeks to deepen economic and trade cooperation with China – BBC News 中文
image source,Getty Images

German Chancellor Scholz visited China on Friday (November 4) to meet with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in China on Friday (November 4) for a one-day flash visit to meet Chinese leader Xi Jinping. He became the first G7 leader to visit China since the outbreak of the new crown epidemic.

Before this visit to China, Scholz faced criticism and concerns both at home and abroad. International relations scholars told the BBC that Germany’s economic shock forced the Scholz government to adopt a “political and economic separation” approach when facing China.

visit itinerary

Chinese leader Xi Jinping met with Scholz at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Friday morning. According to Xinhua News Agency, Xi Jinping told Scholz that this year coincides with the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Germany. As long as the principles of mutual respect, seeking common ground while reserving differences, exchanges and mutual learning, and win-win cooperation are upheld, the general direction of bilateral relations will not be biased.

Xi Jinping also said that at present, the international situation is complex and changeable. As influential powers, China and Germany should work together in times of change and chaos to make more contributions to world peace and development.

