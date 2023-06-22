German Chancellor squanders Ukraine’s hopes of rapid accession to NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on Thursday, but dashed Kiev’s hopes that it would soon join NATO.

“We have to take a wise look at the current situation,” Scholz told lawmakers in a speech to the German parliament, adding that the government in Kiev itself had admitted that Ukraine would not be able to join the alliance as long as the war continued.

“Therefore, I propose that we focus on the highest priority (at the NATO summit) in Vilnius (in mid-July), which is to strengthen Ukraine’s combat power,” Scholz said.

He added that Berlin and its partners in the Group of Seven and the European Union are working to provide long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

“Our goal is… sustained military support for Ukraine, including with modern Western weaponry, and strengthening Ukraine’s economic resilience while it defends itself in the face of Russian aggression,” he said.

NATO countries are discussing what to offer to Kiev when the leaders of the member states meet in Vilnius on July 11-12.

While Kiev and its closest allies in Eastern Europe are calling for concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership, Western governments such as the United States and Germany are wary of any move potentially bringing the alliance closer to war with Russia.

