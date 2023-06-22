Home » German Chancellor squanders Ukraine’s hopes of rapid accession to NATO
News

German Chancellor squanders Ukraine’s hopes of rapid accession to NATO

by admin
German Chancellor squanders Ukraine’s hopes of rapid accession to NATO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged long-term security guarantees for Ukraine on Thursday, but dashed Kiev’s hopes that it would soon join NATO.

“We have to take a wise look at the current situation,” Scholz told lawmakers in a speech to the German parliament, adding that the government in Kiev itself had admitted that Ukraine would not be able to join the alliance as long as the war continued.

“Therefore, I propose that we focus on the highest priority (at the NATO summit) in Vilnius (in mid-July), which is to strengthen Ukraine’s combat power,” Scholz said.

He added that Berlin and its partners in the Group of Seven and the European Union are working to provide long-term security guarantees for Kiev.

“Our goal is… sustained military support for Ukraine, including with modern Western weaponry, and strengthening Ukraine’s economic resilience while it defends itself in the face of Russian aggression,” he said.

NATO countries are discussing what to offer to Kiev when the leaders of the member states meet in Vilnius on July 11-12.

While Kiev and its closest allies in Eastern Europe are calling for concrete steps to bring Ukraine closer to membership, Western governments such as the United States and Germany are wary of any move potentially bringing the alliance closer to war with Russia.

See also  This is what Morocco stipulated for the restoration of relations with Syria

You may also like

Pay attention to weather changes when traveling during...

A new agreement makes Africa’s economy even more...

Eid advance to farmers from Kayseri Şeker –...

Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente...

Union votes – Indefinite rail strikes threaten in...

World’s most livable cities revealed

Superintendence will present almost 200 findings in Emdupar

Bahn: Escalation in collective bargaining with EVG absolutely...

Abusive termination of contracts: the Fiaboè Séna case...

Terminal bets on ‘Cali, let’s smile again’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy