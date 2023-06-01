German chancellor’s adviser visits China: Beijing’s propaganda, Berlin’s silence

01.06.2023



Pruttner, German Chancellor Scholz’s foreign and security policy adviser, visited Beijing this week and met with Wang Yi, Qin Gang and other senior Chinese foreign affairs officials, and the Chinese media made high-profile reports. However, there is no word about his trip to China in the German media or even in the official government release.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to the news released on the official website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, on May 31, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Foreign Affairs Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, met with Jens Plötner, foreign affairs adviser to the German Chancellor, in Beijing. The press release quoted Wang Yi as saying that as all-round strategic partners, China and Germany should not only stabilize and develop bilateral relations, but also contribute to jointly addressing global challenges.

Wang Yi emphasized that China will comprehensively promote Chinese-style modernization, adhere to high-quality development and high-level opening up, and share opportunities and win-win cooperation with other countries. He said that in the face of the current unstable international situation and increasing uncertainties, China and Germany should work together to successfully host the seventh round of China-Germany intergovernmental consultations and send a positive signal to Europe and the world.

According to the press release, Pruttner said that he is full of expectations for the upcoming new round of German-Chinese government consultations and will jointly step up various preparatory work. He also said that the foundation of Germany-China relations is solid, and Germany will continue to firmly adhere to the one-China policy, and pointed out that the multi-polarization of the world is an inevitable trend. Germany highly evaluates China‘s development achievements, attaches great importance to China‘s international influence, and is willing to strengthen dialogue and cooperation. Let’s work together to meet the challenges of volatile situations.

The two sides also exchanged views on Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common concern. Pruttner also held talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang in Beijing.

The news of the German Chancellor’s diplomatic adviser’s visit to China is not a big or small foreign news in China. Xinhua News Agency, “People’s Daily” and other important Chinese official media reported this by reposting the press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In contrast, Pruttner’s trip to China did not receive the attention of the German media at all. As of the time of writing, relevant information has not appeared in media reports, and the official releases of the German government and the Foreign Ministry have not mentioned this visit. In response to Deutsche Welle’s inquiry, the German Chancellery replied that “in principle, it will not express its position on the talks at the working level.”

The main task of Pruttner’s trip is to prepare for the German-Chinese government consultations expected to be held in Berlin this month. Against the backdrop of cooling relations between Germany and China, the German government’s assessment of expectations for the consultation mechanism launched in 2011 is relatively low-key. In June last year, Pruttner held a video call with Wang Yi’s predecessor, Yang Jiechi, and German officials did not release any information.

As German Chancellor Scholz’s foreign and security policy advisor, although Pruttner has been called “one of Scholz’s most important advisors” by the German media, this position is a “behind the scenes” role in German politics. Express your opinion publicly. Pruttner often travels with Scholz, including a lightning visit to China in November last year, but in news photos, he usually only appears in the back row of Scholz.

The last time Pruttner became the subject of German media reports was in June last year. His remarks at a seminar organized by the German Foreign Policy Association (DGAP) were considered by some critics to be too friendly to Russia, which caused some controversy. At the same event, Pruttner also mentioned China and believed that China and Russia should not be classified as the same kind, but at the same time pointed out that China and Russia should be vigilant against their active role as spokespersons for the global south. “They are not such spokespersons.” .

