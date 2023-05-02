Home » German citizen died in Valledupar from drug overdose
Citizen Man Manfred Wolfgang Muller, a native of Germany, died in a Valledupar care center from an overdose of medication that he apparently injected.

His death occurred last Sunday after Wolfgang Muller had been under medical observation for several days since he was referred from a health center in La Jagua de Ibirico.

The 67-year-old foreigner was staying in a hostel with his partner in that municipality.

According to the authorities, the woman went out to carry out some errands and when she returned she found Wolfgang Muller in a delicate state of health.

To enter the room, the woman had to ask the hostel employees for help and take the German to the local health center.

“He died because he ingested a high amount of metamorphine and insulin that caused his death,” the authorities said.

EL PILÓN learned that the foreigner would have left a letter to the relatives.

However, his body was going to be transferred to Legal Medicine to confirm the causes of his death.

