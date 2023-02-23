It was learned that Rebecca Sprösser had been expelled from the country, she will have two escorts, an armored car and a bulletproof vest for her custody.

The German citizen, Rebecca Sprösser, who had been expelled from the country in July 2021, after being accused of “carrying out activities that affected the order and tranquility of Colombian citizens in the framework of the national strike that year”, will have a scheme security by the National Protection Unit.

Sprösser will be guarded by the UNP while she is mobilized in the city of Cali, as she announced through her Twitter account.

“Finally home again. My new life in Cali. I hope to be able to see and hug them again soon, but for now I have to walk with great caution and prudence, ”she published.

And he added “I always have to walk with two bodyguards, an armored car and a bulletproof vest. If you also want to see me under these conditions, do it, one.

The foreigner returned to Colombia, after the pardon granted by President Gustavo Petro in November 2022, after having been vetoed in the previous government to return to the national territory for 10 years.