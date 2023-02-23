Home News German citizen of the ‘First line’, will have a security scheme
News

German citizen of the ‘First line’, will have a security scheme

by admin
German citizen of the ‘First line’, will have a security scheme

It was learned that Rebecca Sprösser had been expelled from the country, she will have two escorts, an armored car and a bulletproof vest for her custody.

The German citizen, Rebecca Sprösser, who had been expelled from the country in July 2021, after being accused of “carrying out activities that affected the order and tranquility of Colombian citizens in the framework of the national strike that year”, will have a scheme security by the National Protection Unit.

Sprösser will be guarded by the UNP while she is mobilized in the city of Cali, as she announced through her Twitter account.

“Finally home again. My new life in Cali. I hope to be able to see and hug them again soon, but for now I have to walk with great caution and prudence, ”she published.

And he added “I always have to walk with two bodyguards, an armored car and a bulletproof vest. If you also want to see me under these conditions, do it, one.

The foreigner returned to Colombia, after the pardon granted by President Gustavo Petro in November 2022, after having been vetoed in the previous government to return to the national territory for 10 years.

See also  The Queen Elizabeth in Sicily, 'GB commitment to safety'

You may also like

Concentrated fever in some schools Beijing Municipal Education...

Captured in Arauca for using photos and intimate...

Calls Formez PA: online the list of those...

The Atlético Nacional mascot will be available in...

Tongxiang Comprehensive Administrative Law Enforcement Bureau mentions “beautiful”...

Acuavalle restores service in the north of the...

prohibited for use by all employees

In the Clásica de Rionegro, a young promise...

A vehicle in Henan with a Japanese license...

Be careful! Power pole one step away from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy