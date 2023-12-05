German Commitment Award: Audience Award for Verden Hunters | > – News – Lower Saxony

As of: December 5th, 2023 8:29 p.m

The German Engagement Prize in the Audience Prize category goes to a project from Lower Saxony. The Verden hunters’ association received the most votes in the online vote.

The prize, worth 10,000 euros, was presented on Tuesday evening in the Deutsches Theater in Berlin. The hunters from Verden were honored for their commitment to nature conservation: Since 2005, they have created, among other things, more than 50 wetland habitats, 22 orchards and 670 hectares of flowering areas, said a spokeswoman for the commitment award. In addition, the association organizes forest youth games in which around 1,200 students from many primary schools in the district take part every year.

Hunters won the environmental award just last year

This is the second award in a row for the Verden hunting community: just last year they won the Lower Saxony Environmental Prize for their commitment to water protection. This is also endowed with 10,000 euros.

32 initiatives and associations from Lower Saxony were there

The Verden hunters’ association won the German Commitment Award out of 390 suggestions. These included 32 initiatives and associations from Lower Saxony – such as the Lamstedt branch of the German Life Saving Society (DLRG) from the Cuxhaven district, the Alliance against Depression in Hildesheim, the so-called “Laughing Telephone” in Wunstorf near Hanover and the electric rickshaw the Protestant Paul Gerhardt community in Lüneburg.

Commitment award awarded since 2009

The German Engagement Prize has been awarded annually since 2009. It is funded, among other things, by the Federal Ministry for Family Affairs. In addition to the audience award, prizes will be awarded in five categories and one special prize. While every citizen could vote online for the audience award, the winners in the other categories were selected by an expert jury. The awards, worth 5,000 euros, will also be presented in Berlin in the evening.

