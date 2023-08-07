German companies are unexpectedly shutting down production

Workers on a VW assembly line (picture alliance / dpa / Julian Stratenschulte)

As reported by the Federal Statistical Office in Wiesbaden, industry, construction and energy suppliers together produced 1.5 percent less than in the previous month. Experts had originally expected a minus of 0.5 percent.

Above all, the poor figures in the automotive industry influenced the overall result. In April, production had risen by 5.8 percent, in June it fell by 3.5 percent.

In view of the subdued business and export expectations of companies, a noticeable recovery is not yet in sight, according to the Federal Ministry of Economics.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on August 7th, 2023.

