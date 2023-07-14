German Companies to Maintain Investments in China Despite Political Situation: Chancellor Scholz Reassures Businesses

German companies will continue to invest in China, according to Chancellor Scholz, who sought to reassure businesses after the release of the German government’s “China strategy” document. The strategy calls for reducing economic dependence on China, particularly in areas of strategic significance. Scholz emphasized the importance of risk management and diversifying the industrial chain to reduce dependence on Chinese business. However, this statement contrasts with the view of German Foreign Minister Berbock, who criticized businesses for not repositioning themselves. Scholz assured that the government would conduct a national review of overseas investments but also stressed the need to pay attention to areas critical for military security and general security. Taiwan responded positively to Germany’s China strategy, expressing its commitment to work with Germany and other like-minded partners. Meanwhile, China stated that China and Germany are partners, not rivals and urged Germany to view its relations with China rationally and objectively. The term “de-risking” in reference to relations with China was first used by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a speech in Brussels. The term gained attention and has since been adopted by German and French diplomats, as well as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan. The concept of de-risking focuses on enhancing economic resilience and reducing dependence on China, rather than isolating China economically. The G7 group has also expressed its commitment to de-risking and preventing economic coercion from China.

