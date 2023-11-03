German Federal Chancellor Scholz holds video meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to discuss bilateral relations and global issues

German Federal Chancellor Scholz and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a video meeting on November 3 to discuss various issues, including the current situations in the Middle East and Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations and economic cooperation between Germany and China. The meeting highlighted the importance of the partnership between the two countries and the need for further collaboration.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Scholz and President Xi Jinping exchanged views on bilateral relations and cooperation in the economic field. They also discussed the recent Hamas terror attacks on Israel and the situation in the region. Additionally, the leaders talked about Russia’s aggression in Ukraine and stressed the importance of preventing a nuclear war.

In a press release issued by the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, President Xi Jinping highlighted the longstanding relationship between China and Germany, emphasizing their partnership as strategic allies. He expressed his belief that China-Germany cooperation will continue to flourish, benefiting both countries. Chancellor Scholz’s visit to Beijing last November was also mentioned, highlighting his role as the first G7 leader to visit China after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Xi Jinping emphasized the evolving international situation, characterized by intensified geopolitical conflicts, sluggish economic recovery, and the resurgence of a Cold War mentality. He expressed China‘s view of Europe as a comprehensive strategic partner and called on Germany to promote principles of marketization and fairness within the European Union. President Xi Jinping also expressed the hope for Germany and China to maintain fair market competition, free trade, and stable global industrial supply chains.

China currently faces investigations by the European Union related to countervailing measures for electric vehicles, as well as China‘s steel and wind power industries. Both leaders expressed the need for close communication and cooperation in resolving conflicts and maintaining regional peace and development.

The meeting between Chancellor Scholz and President Xi Jinping underscores the ongoing collaboration between Germany and China, highlighting shared interests and a commitment to further strengthen their partnership. Both countries recognize the importance of maintaining stability in the international arena and working together to address global challenges.

Share this: Facebook

X

