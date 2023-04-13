13.04.2023

German Foreign Minister Berberk flew to Tianjin this Thursday, starting a two-day visit to China. Before leaving, she emphasized again that unilaterally changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and military escalation is unacceptable. Germany must pay attention to and reduce the risk of one-sided dependence on China. The path China chooses and China’s attitude towards Russia will also affect EU-China relations.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) German Foreign Minister Berberk departed for China on Wednesday night and arrived in Tianjin on Thursday, where he will visit a school that teaches German and a wind turbine factory owned by a German company. Belbook will also travel to Beijing and meet Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, China‘s top foreign policy official Wang Yi and others.

Before departing for China, Bellbock said that while Germany has no interest in decoupling economically from China, the risk of one-sided dependence on China must be systematically taken into account and reduced, “especially given the dire scenario of military escalation in the Taiwan Strait, where world trade 50% of the world passes through the strait every day.” She said she would emphasize Europe’s “shared belief” in her visit that a singleBoth changing the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and military escalation are unacceptable。

Belbok’s remarks alluded to a controversial statement made by French President Macron recently. Macron said a conflict between China and the United States over Taiwan was “not our crisis,” and was accused of trying to imply that the EU could remain neutral if China attacked Taiwan.

Learn the route of Beijing’s new leadership

Bell Bock also said that she will talk about human rights protection and would like to know whether Germany and China can expand cooperation in the fields of promoting civil society, climate protection and future industries. She also wants to know the line of the new leadership in Beijing, “especially considering the contradiction between political control and economic openness”.

Belbook pointed out that for the EU, China is not only a partner, but also a competitor and a systemic opponent. “Where the needle points will also depend on the path China chooses,” she said.

Bell Book: As a permanent member of the UN Security Council, China has a special responsibility for world peace



Talking about Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, Belbook once again emphasized that China, as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, bears special responsibilities for world peace. She said, “China‘s recent mediation in the normalization of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran has shown China‘s willingness to participate in global affairs. What role China will play in terms of its influence on Russia will have implications for all of Europe and our relationship with China.” relationship has an impact.”

two good friends

After completing his visit to China, Belbook will fly to South Korea and Japan. South Korea is a close ally of Germany, and the two countries are closely bound by a history of divided countries, in addition to shared democratic values, she said. She also spoke of the importance of the historic reconciliation between South Korea and Japan, two “good friends of Germany,” “because our external strength as allies comes from our internal cohesion as valued partners around the world.”

(Source: Website of the German Foreign Office)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.