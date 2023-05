Riga: The German national ice hockey team is in the World Cup semifinals. The DEB selection won the quarter-finals against the favored Switzerland 3-1 and thus also secured qualification for the 2026 Olympic Games. Opponents in the semi-finals on Saturday are the USA. The second semi-final will be played between Canada and co-hosts Latvia. (BR24 radio news 25.05.2023 22:15)

