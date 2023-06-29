German inflation rate rises to 6.4% in June

13
Consumer prices in Germany rose more sharply in June. Goods and services cost an average of 6.4 percent more than a year earlier, as the Federal Statistical Office announced on Thursday in its first estimate. In May, the inflation rate was 6.1 percent. Economists surveyed by the Reuters news agency had expected an increase to 6.3 percent.
