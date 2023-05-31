German-language media: Beijing rejects China-U.S. defense ministers’ dialogue

31.05.2023



As Sino-US relations continue to become tense, Washington very much hopes that the defense ministers of China and the United States can meet on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. However, the Chinese side has made it clear that the conditions for an equal dialogue between China and the United States are not currently met.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) “Weizer Messenger” wrote that in the past few weeks, in order to facilitate the direct dialogue between the defense ministers of China and the United States during the Shangri-La Forum, the Pentagon did everything possible, but this Wednesday,China finally gave a very straightforward response that China has no interest in direct dialogue. The report, titled “Beijing Shuts the Door of the U.S. Secretary of Defense,” reads:

“The fuse of China‘s tough stance was a sanction order issued by the United States against Li Shangfu during Trump’s administration. The United States believed that Li Shangfu, then director of the Armament Department of the Central Military Commission of the Communist Party of China, should deal with China‘s purchase of Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets and S -400 missile defense system to take responsibility.

However, the sanctions against Li Shangfu are just one of many disputes between China and the United States. China is also dissatisfied with the United States‘ restrictions on China in the field of chip technology and its continuous criticism of the human rights situation in Xinjiang. In August last year, Pelosi, then Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, visited Taiwan, the spy balloon incident, China’s pro-Putin stance in the Russia-Ukraine war, and Taiwan’s president’s visit to New York and California not long ago, (all of these have affected Sino-U.S. relations. constantly tends to be tense).

The Pentagon stated that China‘s refusal of Li Shangfu’s participation in the Defense Minister’s Dialogue was entirely an excuse, and that China had rejected “inquiry about more than a dozen leaders-level meetings” and more working-level Sino-US dialogues.

During the Shangri-La Forum last year, the defense ministers of China and the United States held a dialogue in Singapore. (Data map)



Bonnie Glaser, an expert on China at the German Marshall Fund, said that the current situation of the suspension of exchanges between China and the United States is disturbing: “The Chinese obviously do not realize the risks hidden in the suspension of Sino-US military exchanges. ‘”

Regarding China‘s refusal of the U.S. invitation for dialogue, the Bonn Allgemeine Zeitung commented that it is really puzzling that the owner of the Pentagon is eager to meet a Chinese official sanctioned by the U.S. side. China‘s refusal to participate in the China-US Defense Ministers’ Dialogue is also puzzling. After all, it is very important for China to maintain a smooth dialogue channel with the world‘s number one military power. The commentary, titled “Ending Silence, Restoring Dialogue,” reads:

“There is no point in blaming each other for the closure of the dialogue channels. Because it can only lead to further escalation of tensions, which is very dangerous for both sides.

Although the next presidential election may be criticized for being “weak to China“, President Biden should still create preconditions for the dialogue between the Chinese and US defense ministers. Li Shangfu, who was sanctioned by the US for purchasing Russian weapons in 2018, has now been promoted to minister of defense. It is indeed counterintuitive to seek dialogue with him while maintaining sanctions against him.

In this way, Beijing will have one less excuse not to participate in substantive dialogue. Even during the Cold War, the United States and the Soviet Union have always maintained a channel for military dialogue, because both sides know how important it is to reduce the risk of “a misfire causing a war”. For the same reason, China and the United States should also immediately end the situation of not communicating with each other. otherwise,The potential for misunderstandings surrounding Taiwan or military actions in the South China Sea would increase significantly.For the two rivals, China and the United States, for their respective interests, it should be the most basic consensus to keep the channels of dialogue open. “

Content extracted from other media does not represent the position or opinions of Deutsche Welle.

© 2023Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.