03.04.2023

On April 2, Japanese Foreign Minister Lin Fangzheng and Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang held talks in Beijing. This was also the first meeting of foreign ministers between China and Japan in three years. The general view in the German-language media is that dialogue is always a good thing, although mutual distrust between Tokyo and Beijing remains.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) The “Mainichi Shimbun” website reported that after the first meeting in three years, the foreign ministers of China and Japan both emphasized that the two sides will overcome difficulties and make efforts to stabilize the relationship between the two countries. The article, titled “China-Japan Handshake in Beijing,” reads:

“The relationship between the above two East Asian countries has been tense. For the past few decades, Japan has maintained an ally relationship with the United States, and it has increasingly believed that China poses a threat to Japan’s security. While Sino-Russian relations continue to strengthen, Beijing Then he criticized the Japan-U.S. alliance. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang said in the meeting: “In the face of contradictions and differences, forming cliques, shouting and applying pressure will not help solve the problem, and will only deepen the estrangement between them.”

Given that Japan is currently the rotating chairman of the G7, and the G7 summit will be held in Hiroshima, Japan in May this year, Qin Gang expects Japan to “correctly guide the tone and direction of the meeting.” The communist regime in Beijing fears that the G7 summit will come to a resolution unfavorable to China. Beijing believes that the United States and its allies are trying to thwart China‘s continued rise.

Territorial disputes between the two sides in the East China Sea and Japan’s efforts to build up its military have also cast a shadow over Sino-Japanese relations. The expansion of China‘s armaments and frequent military exercises and missile tests have also made Tokyo extremely disturbed. “

During the talks between the foreign ministers of China and Japan,Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Fang is protesting against the arrest of a Japanese citizen on charges of “espionage” by the Chinese side. Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang responded by saying “China will deal with it according to law.”

“Japan’s Kyodo News Agency reported that when discussing Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the Japanese foreign minister asked China to play a ‘responsible role’ in promoting peace. After Russia launched a war of aggression against Ukraine, China and Russia have been cooperating .While China is getting cheap energy from Russia, Moscow is trying to increase imports from China to make up for the gap created by Western sanctions. So far, Beijing has never formally condemned Russia’s war of aggression.”

The “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” commented that China‘s bravado on the international political stage not only caused dissatisfaction from the United States, but also deeply worried neighboring Japan. However, dialogue is always a good way to avoid further escalation:

“Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”: China once again warned Japan in a didactic tone to ‘establish a correct understanding of China‘.



“China once again warned Japan to ‘establish a correct understanding of China‘ in a didactic tone. But presumably many countries, including the United States, will say that it is precisely Japan’s understanding of China that is quite correct. Japan regards China as a threatened, but made no mention of economic decoupling from China.

Both points are correct and sensible. It is also because of this that it is undoubtedly a good thing that the Chinese and Japanese governments have had direct contact as soon as the travel restrictions caused by the epidemic ended. A few days ago, a Japanese in China was arrested, which made the already conflicted relations between Japan and China even worse. But after all, no one expects that the problems between China and Japan can be resolved in a short period of time.But as long as the two sides can engage in good faith, the risk of misunderstandings deepening and leading to serious consequences will be further reduced.

The content of ‘correct cognition’ should also include understanding the other party’s worries and thinking carefully about how to let the other party eliminate their worries. In this regard, China should do something to Japan and other countries. “

