10.04.2023

During the Easter holiday, the major newspapers in the German-speaking area are still paying attention to the EU-China relations after Macron and von der Leyen’s visit to China. “Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung” pointed out that Europe and China are still in a state of interdependence. The General Report believes that while Europeans are tougher on China, they can still do business with China.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)“Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung”by”Europe needs Xi Jinping“For the title, a commentary pointed out that although China‘s peace plan for Ukraine is not very credible, Europeans still choose to believe it because Europe and China are interdependent.

“Facing European visitors,Xi talks vaguely about ‘peace and dialogue’. But in reality, the way Xi wants the war to end does not include Putin’s resignation or Ukraine’s victory. For Beijing, the former means instability and the risk of a new pro-Western regime in Russia, while the latter means increased US prestige and international influence. “

“The posture of the leaders in Beijing is also consistent with this, but some Europeans are willing to believe that China‘s position will change. Just a few days ago, the Chinese ambassador to the EU said before the visit of the French president and the European Commission president to China, China did not stand on Moscow’s side in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.‘Unlimited Sino-Russian friendship’ is nothing more than a rhetorical device, Beijing also did not supply arms to Russia. China‘s statement made the European delegation more at ease with a large number of representatives of the economic circles. “

The author also notes that Macron and von der Leyen are in ChinaReceived one cold and one hot treatment, and this is likely to be related to the different roles that the two need to play in Beijing. “Macron and von der Leyen asked China not to provide direct military assistance to Russia. China can actually meet this demand without changing its strategic goals. Perhaps, soon, Chinese leaders will meet with Ukrainian President Ze Lensky on the phone. For Beijing, the move costs nothing, but strengthens ties with Europe.”

“For Beijing, this is very important economically. For some time, Sino-US relations have been deteriorating, including in the economic and trade field. Beijing seems to know that quite a few European governments have already assumed I can’t afford to give up the Chinese business. However, the dependence of the EU and China is mutual. After the cold balance of interests, the Chinese are willing to cooperate with the EU. The reverse is also true.”

Can Europe be tough on China and continue to do business with China?



published by Bonn“General Report”by”stubborn ideology“For the title, a commentary pointed out that China wants to shape the international order in the 21st century and is competing with the United States for world dominance. The author believes that this is a contest between autocracy and democracy, and the role played by Europe is very critical.

“The old peaceful order is breaking down and the world is falling apart. Countries are aligning and an ‘arms race’ has begun, at least politically. It all started as a race of institutions: democratic open societies against authoritarian states. In Under the authoritarian system, one person or one political party can dominate everything. This competition is also a contest between China and the United States. The two sides are competing for world leadership in the 21st century. Those European leaders who are rushing to China must also understand this point. Europe has to be tougher, braver, more united in dealing with China, and at the same time still be able to do business with China.”

