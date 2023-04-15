German-language media: German foreign minister did not kowtow in Beijing

15.04.2023

Belbork concluded his first visit to China since taking office as foreign minister on April 15, and German newspapers and periodicals made comments on it. “Welt” believes that the German foreign minister has continued his clear style of rhetoric and achieved good results in Beijing. The Süddeutsche Zeitung pointed out that Bell Bock’s candid communication can bring more opportunities than the groveling of some dignitaries.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Published in BerlinLe Mondeby”at least bel bock worded it clearly in beijing“, published a commentary pointing out that although China is an irreplaceable partner, Europeans cannot let it go. The newspaper praised Bell Book for making a clear statement in Beijing.

“Balance between necessity and desire, no one will question thisDifficulties in relations with China. But this cannot lead to loss of the ability to speak. The COVID-19 crisis has made everyone aware of the extent of Europe’s economic dependence on China, and at the latest after the outbreak of the Russo-Ukrainian War, we can all clearly see how much risk reliance on autocratic countries can bring to the world economy and security architecture . “

“Bell Book has always been very vocal, and that was no different during her trip to China.Taiwan Strait, Russo-Ukrainian War and other issues have expressed their views. When others talk about him,Bell Book answers to her Chinese counterparts in public. China‘s foreign minister eventually promised that Beijing would not supply arms to Moscow. This is the first time. “

On April 14, Bell Book and Qin Gang held a joint press conference in Beijing



published in Munich“Süddeutsche Zeitung”by”Europe can no longer bow its knees“, published a commentary pointing out that Beijing is undisguisedly using its economic strength to achieve its own political demands, Europe must clarify its future position on China as soon as possible, otherwise Beijing will sow discord among EU member states, Break each one.

“The EU has a close economic relationship with China and therefore has considerable influence over China, but this influence can only be exerted when European countries come together to use the EU common market as leverage. EU-China parity Market access, a level playing field, that’s in the EU’s economic interest. But defending Europe’s security interests is also an unavoidable issue.”

“China is unabashedly using its economic power to pursue its political goals. Not all goals are in the interests of Germany or the EU. Beijing is making others dependent on China in a targeted way, not only in developing countries, but also in the Also in Europe. For example, the Chinese are systematically investing in key infrastructure such as ports and supplying equipment for 5G communication networks. Europeans should not indulge in economic opportunism, nor should they sink in groveling. Germany once This has been done for a long time in the relationship, with serious consequences for Ukraine and serious economic losses for Germany itself.”

“Belbook spoke openly and clearly about the controversial topic in Beijing, and got a corresponding answer from Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang. Perhaps, compared to ignoring the signs of an authoritarian regime becoming tougher again and pretending that the system is competitive, Belbook’s frankness is not important. Exchanges can bring more opportunities. The oppression in China is rapidly increasing, and Xi Jinping also made it clear at the party congress that he does not rule out the use of force to solve the Taiwan issue.”

“This is not the ‘becoming a vassal of the United States‘ as French President Macron insinuated. Of course Europe should define its own relations with China. However, the impact of the Taiwan Strait conflict on the world will be much more serious than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. France also needs to buy semiconductors from Taiwan , and the new crown epidemic has also highlighted the fragility of the European economy.”

“It’s not about decoupling from China, as some Germans fear, but about reducing risk in relations with a major power that is systematically rewriting international rules according to its own ideas. To reduce risk , it is necessary to reduce dependence as much as possible. This does not mean that German companies must reduce their business in China, but that the government no longer provides unlimited risk guarantees for companies’ investment in China. This also includes geopolitical risks. Our relationship with China can no longer be limited to economic and trade relations. The Russo-Ukrainian war should at least let us learn this lesson.”

Content extracted from other media does not represent the position or opinions of Deutsche Welle.

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.