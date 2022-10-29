(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Deutsche Radio website commented that in the face of China‘s rapid expansion of the economic strategy, the German government apparently did not formulate a corresponding response strategy. In this context, COSCO Group can try to further expand its equity share in the Port of Hamburg at any time. The review, titled “Sloppy trading can lead to endless trouble,” reads:

“The resolution made by the German government on the Chinese-funded enterprise’s acquisition of the shares of the Port of Hamburg can be interpreted as either partial approval or partial rejection. In short, this is at best an emergency plan. Allowing the Chinese side to acquire 24.9% of the shares obviously requires It’s much better than selling 35% of the shares, but even so, China‘s shareholding is still too high. What’s more, whether COSCO Group has the right to veto, whether it has the right to decide personnel, these are still inconclusive. COSCO Group may try to obtain more shares at any time. more shares, then the German government will have to restart the debate.

The fate of the German robot manufacturer Kuka is very telling: the Chinese company Midea Group first entered Kuka as a minority shareholder, and now Kuka has all fallen into the hands of the Chinese. This is by no means an accident, but an established strategy for Chinese companies to enter core technology fields such as robotics and artificial intelligence. International logistics is also the goal of Chinese companies.

Chinese party and state leader Xi Jinping hopes to build China into a world hegemon in military and economic fields by 2050. To this end, China is expanding its ‘Belt and Road’ initiative, hoping to control global trade. And what does the German government do? So far, the German government has neither a response plan nor a corresponding strategy for how to deal with China‘s expansion of economic interests. Just talking about ‘institutional rivals’ is far from being a China policy. “

The comments pointed out that for German Chancellor Scholz, who was born as the mayor of Hamburg, if there was not too much opposition within the government, he would definitely allow Chinese companies to obtain more equity. In his view, economic interests are clearly more important than a clear attitude toward Beijing’s authoritarian regime.

“Scholz is clearly reluctant to visit Beijing empty-handed. In fact, this has nothing to do with smearing China, but to make clear the risks facing Germany. The Russian-Ukrainian war once again shows that it is true to take warning signs seriously and in a timely manner. necessary.”

Austria’s “Crown Newspaper” commented that, like other 14 European ports, China has also put a foot into the port of Hamburg. More than 60 projects around the world show that the Chinese always start small and take over when the opportunity is ripe. The port of Piraeus in Greece is a stark example. The comment reads:

“If Europe weakens further, China‘s chances will further increase. This practice has a historical heritage. Historically, China did not launch large-scale wars of aggression, but used cultural hegemony to expand its influence. Today, China is already a world champion in infrastructure construction. Within the framework of the ‘One Belt, One Road’ initiative, China is building high-speed railways, highways, and super-long bridges that are surprisingly difficult.

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd is a veritable China hand among Western politicians. He said in an interview with Der Spiegel: ‘Xi Jinping wants the whole world to depend on China. ‘

COSCO Group is a state-owned enterprise, and the party is the real manager. Beijing takes advantage of the free market economy of the West to continuously infiltrate sensitive local infrastructure related to national security, but at the same time, China will never allow foreign capital to enter its corresponding infrastructure.

For the past few decades, China has been implementing this subtle strategy, turning a blind eye to it, how ignorant? “

