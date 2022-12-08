(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) “New Zurich Zeitung” commented that 2022 should have been a year of success for Xi Jinping, first successfully hosting the Winter Olympics, then announcing the victory over the new crown epidemic, and finally obtaining lifelong rule at the autumn party congress status. Then things backfired. At the end of November, demonstrations and rallies against Beijing’s epidemic prevention policies appeared in many large and medium-sized cities in China, and some people even shouted slogans calling for Xi Jinping to step down. This commentary titled “China‘s epidemic prevention chaos is not a good thing for the West” wrote:
“Xi Jinping obviously miscalculated. In the early stage of the epidemic, it seems understandable to implement a strict zero-clearing policy. But after the advent of the vaccine and the rapid spread of Omicron, it is completely crazy to implement the ‘zero-clearing policy’ .And Xi Jinping still insists on the so-called zero-clearing strategy for a long time, which just exposes the drawbacks of the authoritarian regime: that is, the dictator is always right. Now Xi Jinping must relax his epidemic prevention policy and launch a large-scale vaccination campaign. Otherwise, the public will Dissatisfaction with the epidemic prevention policy will turn into dissatisfaction with the authoritarian regime.
The West may say triumphantly that we have known for a long time that an authoritarian regime will not last long because it ignores public opinion and does not have the principle of separation of powers. Some may gloat over the protests in China and the weakening national economy. Xi Jinping’s long-term adherence to the zero-zero policy and the severe crackdown on high-tech companies have severely impacted the Chinese economy. Xi Jinping’s intervention measures directly affect personal life and the market economy. In Xi Jinping’s view, many companies are already too powerful, too Westernized, and out of tune with the Communist Party.
But after all China is too important to expect its early downfall. When the situation in China is not good, the entire world economy will be affected, as the global supply shortage during the epidemic is enough to illustrate this point. China‘s trade volume with the European Union and the United States exceeds one trillion U.S. dollars every year. For the West, it is certainly a good thing to reduce economic dependence on China and strengthen the diversification of supply chains and markets. The United States is currently working hard to prevent China from continuing to share and benefit from Western advanced technology, but this cannot be done in the short term, nor should it be done in the short term. “
“New Zurich Zeitung”: China‘s importance to the global economy has been highlighted during the epidemic.
The commentary pointed out that after the Tiananmen democracy movement was suppressed in 1989, the CCP reached a tacit understanding with the people: the CCP promised the people economic development in exchange for the people staying away from politics, thus ensuring the CCP’s dominance.
“Now Xi Jinping has begun to shake this tacit understanding. Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has been promoting the independence of the Chinese economy. He wants to get rid of the inextricable ties between the Chinese economy and the West, even if he pays a heavy price for it. Xi Jinping in Taking the risk, how will the Chinese react if the promise of a better future for the people is not fulfilled?
The West will encounter another problem: If Xi Jinping no longer makes economic development a top policy goal, what will be his policy priorities? Strengthen monitoring and suppression? Incite nationalism? Lead 1.4 billion people to war with Taiwan? So far, plans for the unification of the motherland have been based on economic cooperation. Will it continue to be like this in the future? “
Although there are signs that the Chinese government is gradually adjusting and relaxing epidemic prevention restrictions, experts generally believe that it will be difficult for the Chinese economy to recover in the short term. Business Daily wrote:
“Experts from Deutsche Bank believe that under the premise (continuing to relax the epidemic prevention policy), the Chinese economy will achieve a growth rate of 4.5% in 2023. Alicia Garcia Herrero, an economist at the French investment bank Natixis, believes that the ‘zeroing strategy ‘is not the only factor holding back China‘s economic development. She told the Financial Times that other factors holding back China‘s economic development still exist, including the real estate crisis, an aging population and declining productivity. The above factors will continue have a negative impact on China‘s economic outlook.
Over the past few months, China‘s consumer spending has remained at an extremely low level. The official Purchasing Managers Index PMI for November was even lower than expected: Both the industrial PMI and the service PMI were lower than the warning value of 50, which marks the economic depression. Exports, an important pillar of the Chinese economy, also fell 0.3% year-on-year in October. On Wednesday, China Customs will release foreign trade data for November. Experts generally believe that the decline in exports in November will be even greater, down 3.5% year-on-year. “
