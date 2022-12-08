(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) “New Zurich Zeitung” commented that 2022 should have been a year of success for Xi Jinping, first successfully hosting the Winter Olympics, then announcing the victory over the new crown epidemic, and finally obtaining lifelong rule at the autumn party congress status. Then things backfired. At the end of November, demonstrations and rallies against Beijing’s epidemic prevention policies appeared in many large and medium-sized cities in China, and some people even shouted slogans calling for Xi Jinping to step down. This commentary titled “China‘s epidemic prevention chaos is not a good thing for the West” wrote:

“Xi Jinping obviously miscalculated. In the early stage of the epidemic, it seems understandable to implement a strict zero-clearing policy. But after the advent of the vaccine and the rapid spread of Omicron, it is completely crazy to implement the ‘zero-clearing policy’ .And Xi Jinping still insists on the so-called zero-clearing strategy for a long time, which just exposes the drawbacks of the authoritarian regime: that is, the dictator is always right. Now Xi Jinping must relax his epidemic prevention policy and launch a large-scale vaccination campaign. Otherwise, the public will Dissatisfaction with the epidemic prevention policy will turn into dissatisfaction with the authoritarian regime.

The West may say triumphantly that we have known for a long time that an authoritarian regime will not last long because it ignores public opinion and does not have the principle of separation of powers. Some may gloat over the protests in China and the weakening national economy. Xi Jinping’s long-term adherence to the zero-zero policy and the severe crackdown on high-tech companies have severely impacted the Chinese economy. Xi Jinping’s intervention measures directly affect personal life and the market economy. In Xi Jinping’s view, many companies are already too powerful, too Westernized, and out of tune with the Communist Party.

But after all China is too important to expect its early downfall. When the situation in China is not good, the entire world economy will be affected, as the global supply shortage during the epidemic is enough to illustrate this point. China‘s trade volume with the European Union and the United States exceeds one trillion U.S. dollars every year. For the West, it is certainly a good thing to reduce economic dependence on China and strengthen the diversification of supply chains and markets. The United States is currently working hard to prevent China from continuing to share and benefit from Western advanced technology, but this cannot be done in the short term, nor should it be done in the short term. “

“New Zurich Zeitung”: China‘s importance to the global economy has been highlighted during the epidemic.

The commentary pointed out that after the Tiananmen democracy movement was suppressed in 1989, the CCP reached a tacit understanding with the people: the CCP promised the people economic development in exchange for the people staying away from politics, thus ensuring the CCP’s dominance.

“Now Xi Jinping has begun to shake this tacit understanding. Since Xi Jinping came to power, he has been promoting the independence of the Chinese economy. He wants to get rid of the inextricable ties between the Chinese economy and the West, even if he pays a heavy price for it. Xi Jinping in Taking the risk, how will the Chinese react if the promise of a better future for the people is not fulfilled?

The West will encounter another problem: If Xi Jinping no longer makes economic development a top policy goal, what will be his policy priorities? Strengthen monitoring and suppression? Incite nationalism? Lead 1.4 billion people to war with Taiwan? So far, plans for the unification of the motherland have been based on economic cooperation. Will it continue to be like this in the future? “

Although there are signs that the Chinese government is gradually adjusting and relaxing epidemic prevention restrictions, experts generally believe that it will be difficult for the Chinese economy to recover in the short term. Business Daily wrote:

“Experts from Deutsche Bank believe that under the premise (continuing to relax the epidemic prevention policy), the Chinese economy will achieve a growth rate of 4.5% in 2023. Alicia Garcia Herrero, an economist at the French investment bank Natixis, believes that the ‘zeroing strategy ‘is not the only factor holding back China‘s economic development. She told the Financial Times that other factors holding back China‘s economic development still exist, including the real estate crisis, an aging population and declining productivity. The above factors will continue have a negative impact on China‘s economic outlook.

Over the past few months, China‘s consumer spending has remained at an extremely low level. The official Purchasing Managers Index PMI for November was even lower than expected: Both the industrial PMI and the service PMI were lower than the warning value of 50, which marks the economic depression. Exports, an important pillar of the Chinese economy, also fell 0.3% year-on-year in October. On Wednesday, China Customs will release foreign trade data for November. Experts generally believe that the decline in exports in November will be even greater, down 3.5% year-on-year. “

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? relax and tighten After the launch of the “20 Measures”, some places began to adjust control measures. Shijiazhuang, Hebei Province took the lead in announcing the cancellation of mandatory nucleic acid testing for all employees, and began to close some normalized testing points, and no longer checked nucleic acid when entering and leaving public places and taking public transportation. But a few days later, some of the closed free nucleic acid sites resumed operation, and even started nucleic acid testing for all staff again a week later. Other cities have also seen confusing policy back and forth. People’s expectations for loosening were once again dashed. Previously, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China still emphasized the existing anti-epidemic line of “dynamic clearing”, “external defense import, internal defense rebound”.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? City closure changed to “silence” The tragic experience of the closure of metropolises such as Shanghai and Chengdu this year is still fresh in my memory. In mid-October, China’s National Health and Medical Commission stated that in the future, it will try to avoid implementing “global” blockades for epidemic prevention. Instead, the local government’s words include “static management”, “closed-loop management”, “global silence”, “don’t go out unless necessary”, etc. Once an infection occurs, communities and buildings will still be sealed off, residents will not be able to live and work normally, and even humanitarian tragedies have occurred in emergency situations.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? Stone Bridge Protest and Repercussions “Don’t have nucleic acid to eat, don’t block and control to be free, don’t lie to be dignified, don’t want the Cultural Revolution to be reformed, don’t want leaders to get votes, don’t be a slave to be a citizen”, “Strike to remove the dictatorial traitor Xi Jinping” – on the eve of the opening of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, A man surnamed Peng was arrested after he put up the above-mentioned sign on Sitong Bridge in Beijing. The incident aroused international attention. Afterwards, slogans were transcribed in hidden public places such as public toilets in many cities in China. Overseas Chinese students also responded to this protest action by public gatherings, posting posters and distributing leaflets. In the view of the responders, excessive epidemic prevention and control is a manifestation of dictatorship.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? Quarantine panic causes employees to flee, production shuts down At Foxconn Zhengzhou, the world’s largest iPhone manufacturer, in late October, due to the chaos caused by the epidemic prevention and isolation, a large number of workers fled the factory in panic (pictured), and even returned home on foot, causing production to stop. Apple has lowered its forecast for iPhone 14 shipments this month. Later, Chinese media reported that in order to maintain production, some local governments in Henan Province had no choice but to mobilize retired soldiers and grassroots cadres to work at the Foxconn factory in Zhengzhou.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? Economic recovery looks bleak Not only large companies, but also a large number of small businesses involved in the livelihood of residents and service industries such as catering, entertainment, and tourism are also on the verge of difficulties. A series of economic data in October was lower than already conservative expectations. Exports fell, new bank lending plummeted, and the housing market slumped further. China’s economic growth is expected to be 3% this year, falling short of the 5.5% target. The youth unemployment rate is as high as 20%.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? Local finances are overwhelmed Since April this year, large and medium-sized cities across China have implemented “normalized nucleic acid testing”, which can be described as a waste of time and money, consuming huge medical and financial resources. Some local governments have obviously been unable to bear this bottomless pit of huge expenses, and have begun to pay for themselves instead of free. Since September, some regions in Guizhou, Sichuan, Gansu and Guangdong have announced charges for normalized nucleic acid testing. Other cities have reduced testing sites. Since negative nucleic acid certificates and green health codes are required when entering some public places and taking public transportation, it means that people will spend extra time and financial resources.

Can’t stop: How long can China’s epidemic prevention “clear” last? Where do the 20 measures point to? On November 11, Chinese officials announced “20 measures” to further optimize the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic, including shortening the quarantine time, no longer tracking “sub-close contacts”, canceling medium-risk areas, and canceling the circuit breaker of inbound flights. This move was interpreted as a signal to relax the epidemic prevention, which once caused the stock market to soar. However, the timetable for the relaxation of prevention and control measures and the standards for adjustment are still unknown. Jin Dongyan, a virologist at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Hong Kong, told DW that the new measures “are not intended to be truly liberalized, not to cancel dynamic zeroing, but to delete some measures that have been proven to be ineffective.”



