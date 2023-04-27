German motor sailing ship rescued 41 people in the Mediterranean

The crew of the motor sailing ship “Nadir” took the people seeking protection from an overcrowded steel boat on Wednesday and brought them to the Italian island of Lampedusa, as the NGO announced. The boat had been driven out of the sea due to a defective engine and could not be manoeuvred. It was said that among those rescued were a pregnant woman, a four-year-old child and other minors.

“The steel boat was completely overloaded. This type of boat does not have its own float and can sink within a very short time after water has entered. We were prepared for anything,” said Resqship spokeswoman Cat Spangehl on board the “Nadir”.

The Hamburg association’s motor sailer is actually not a rescue ship that can transport many people. During its missions, the “Nadir” usually takes on the first aid before larger rescue ships take in migrants and refugees in distress.

For months, many people have been trying to reach southern Italy from North Africa via the dangerous Mediterranean route. Recently, fatal accidents have occurred time and again. By Wednesday, the Ministry of the Interior in Rome counted almost 39,000 people seeking protection who reached the Italian coasts in boats – according to the figures, that is more than four times as many people as in the same period in 2022.

