Germán Navas Talero attacks Jennifer Pedraza and calls him "macho"

Germán Navas Talero attacks Jennifer Pedraza and calls him “macho”

“This gentleman who has just been appointed by @petrogustavo at the Embassy of the United Arab Emirates has MULTIPLE very serious complaints of sexual harassment and abuse towards his students from @UniJaveriana and @UNALOficial. Not that “Change is with women”? Stop re-victimizing them AT LEAST,” wrote Pedraza, who later pointed out that the NGO Casa de la Mujer was willing to listen to the victims.

A trill that Germán Navas Talero apparently did not like, who answered him in a rather rude manner, Also through Twitter.

“What a shame that this seller of piñatas from a village bazaar is a representative to the Chamber It is because of elements like this that Congress is more discredited every day. Lady justice is not a game,” Navas wrote through the social network, unleashing a whole controversy among Internet users who described the response as “classist” and “sexist.”

