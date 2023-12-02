German-speaking socialist Karl-Heinz Lambertz will say goodbye to politics on December 14

© BELGIUM

The German-speaking Karl-Heinz Lambertz announced at a press conference in Eupen on Friday that he will retire from politics on December 14.

Source: BELGA

Yesterday at 5:21 PM

“I was first elected in 1981. That was almost 42 years ago and I am now 71. I had already announced in 2019 that I would not stand again in the next elections. I have decided to resign from my parliamentary mandate at the last plenary session, which will be dedicated to the approval of the budget on December 14,” said Lambertz, who has been an MP for more than four decades.

Karl-Heinz Lambertz was a minister between 1990 and 2014 and led the German-speaking government between 1999 and 2014. He then served as parliament speaker from 2014 to 2016 and again from 2019 to January 2023, when he passed the baton to socialist Charles Servaty.

The name of the German-speaking socialist is above all linked to the evolution of the powers of the smallest of the federated entities, which today exercises both regional and community powers.

“Half a century of politics since the end of the Second World War is no small feat. I remember important events such as the transformation of Belgium into a federal state, the disappearance of the Iron Curtain and all the crises we have experienced. In the German-speaking Community, I have mainly worked on expanding our autonomy after the state reforms. And I played an active role in that. When I see the result, I think we have a lot to be happy about. We are in the process of becoming an independent federated entity. There is still work to be done, because we want to exercise all community powers, but also regional ones. I am confident that this will become a reality in the coming years.”

Karl-Heinz Lambertz will be replaced in Parliament by Lothar Faymonville, while Patrick Spies will take on the position of group leader in Parliament.

With a view to the next elections, the socialists want to make room for a new generation. Current minister Antonios Antoniadis will lead the list for the municipal elections, while Linda Zwartbol, ​​the chairwoman of the SP, will take a prominent place on the list for the House.

