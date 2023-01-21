This Friday, January 20, the death of Germán Tovar, a well-known actor who participated in novels such as ‘I am Betty, the ugly one’, ‘Married with children’, ‘Emergency Room’, was confirmed. among other. Tovar died at the age of 72, leaving an important legacy for his industry with a successful career on the Colombian small screen.

“Today our dear colleague and friend Germán Tobar Celeíta left, a great companion, member of ACA since its foundation, who gave us his support in the communications secretariat with commitment and dedication. Solidarity hug to his wife Lucia and his daughters Camila and Juanita with our deepest regret🕯️”shared the Colombian Association of Actors (ACA) on its official Instagram account.

In an interview given to the ‘BogMag’ portal, the actor told how he came to the performing arts, to later play characters like the lawyer from ‘Ugly Betty’. “This was really out of love because I had a girlfriend, we were studying at SENA and she wanted to participate in SENA’s theater groups and I for not leaving her alone and with some jealousy then I said: “I’m going to join these groups too theater” and that’s where I discovered that it was my thing, my courtship ended but I continued with acting”.