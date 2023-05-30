German weather service presents balance sheet for the spring

Split

Poppies bloom in a field by the side of the road. © Federico Gambarini/dpa/symbol image

Unusually wet and often cool: This year, the spring-like weather seemed to be a long time coming. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Tuesday how the three months of March, April and May are to be classified meteorologically. According to a preliminary assessment, the amount of rain is particularly striking: the dry spring of 2022 with an average of 118 liters per square meter was followed by a much wetter spring of 2023 with more than 200 liters per square meter.

Offenbach – Nature gratefully absorbed the rain, as the partly lush green vegetation shows. “This has helped the deep layers of soil, which are now well moistened. This is a much better starting point for the summer,” said DWD spokesman Andreas Friedrich. In terms of temperature, it looks like a normal spring. dpa