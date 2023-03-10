The snow is back. After snowfall in Bremen and Lower Saxony at the beginning of the week, it has been snowing again since Friday night. At temperatures around freezing point, this sometimes makes the roads in Lower Saxony and Bremen slippery. However, the Bremen police did not register any serious accidents until the morning. “However, we are already noticing an increased volume,” said a spokeswoman. So far, however, it has mostly been small sheet metal damage and lathes. So far, there have not been any long-term traffic delays. Nevertheless, the police advise caution.

Caution is also required in the parks. Among other things, entering the Bremen Rhododendron Park is not recommended. “Snow left on the branches and tops of trees can cause them to break under the weight and, in the worst case, injure passers-by,” says the park’s Instagram page.

The German Weather Service (DWD) has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Lower Saxony and Bremen on Friday due to a significant rapid fall, frost and local ice.

FURTHER RAIN THREATENING

In the course of the morning, according to the forecast, there will be further precipitation in Bremen, with temperatures around freezing point there is a risk of snowfall all day long. There will also be light to moderate snowfall in the region on Saturday night. The weather service also expects local frost at temperatures between minus five and minus one degree. From East Friesland, the snow clouds will loosen up a bit over the course of Saturday – but the snow will stay on at least until Sunday, especially in the north.

SERIOUSLY INJURED AT SCHNEVERDINGEN

A person was seriously injured in a traffic accident near Schneverdingen (Heidekreis district) on Friday morning. According to the police, the weather conditions on the road were bad due to snow and ice and there was a collision between an ambulance and a car. Both vehicles then crashed into a tree. The driver of the car was trapped in the vehicle and had to be freed by the fire department. The person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. The occupants of the ambulance were not injured or only slightly injured, according to the police.

COPPER CAR TURNS IN EMSLAND

A police car crashed into a crash barrier on the Autobahn 31 near Haren in the Emsland district on a snowy road. No one was injured and no other car was involved in Friday morning’s accident, a police spokeswoman said.

GRITER VEHICLE HAD ACCIDENT IN LILIENTHAL

In Lilienthal, a driver with a gritter slipped into the ditch. The man apparently lost control of his truck shortly after midnight and veered off the road on Lilienthaler Allee. The road had to be closed for hours. In order to put the truck back on its wheels, a crane had to be deployed. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

SEVERAL ACCIDENTS ON HIGHWAYS 1 AND 29

The Delmenhorst police reported at least five accidents on Thursday evening that were due to the weather conditions. The collisions on Autobahns 1 and 29 resulted in high property damage, one person was slightly injured.