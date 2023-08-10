German “Youth word of the year”: These terms are available for selection

Ten terms made it onto the shortlist. “On lock” means taking things easy. “May he so” (an expression of astonishment), “Digga(h)” (often a salutation for a buddy) or “goofy” (funny, clumsy) are just as much a choice as “Kerl*in” (salutation for a friend , which is usually only used in the masculine form).

“NPC” (meaning pejorative, abbreviation for “Non-Playable-Character”) or “Rizz” (a person’s ability to flirt) are also mentioned. According to the publisher, “side eye” is used to express contempt. “Slay” is an expression of approval or admiration. And with “Yolo”, the German “Jugendwort 2012” is up for election again – it stands for using opportunities and taking risks.

You can choose from the top ten on the website “www.jugendwort.de” until September 20th, as the Stuttgart publishing house announced on Wednesday. However, only the voices of participants between the ages of ten and 20 are relevant for the evaluation. You can then choose again from the three favorites. The winner will be announced on October 22nd.

