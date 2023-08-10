Home » German “Youth word of the year”: These terms are available for selection
News

German “Youth word of the year”: These terms are available for selection

by admin
German “Youth word of the year”: These terms are available for selection

Ten terms made it onto the shortlist. “On lock” means taking things easy. “May he so” (an expression of astonishment), “Digga(h)” (often a salutation for a buddy) or “goofy” (funny, clumsy) are just as much a choice as “Kerl*in” (salutation for a friend , which is usually only used in the masculine form).

“NPC” (meaning pejorative, abbreviation for “Non-Playable-Character”) or “Rizz” (a person’s ability to flirt) are also mentioned. According to the publisher, “side eye” is used to express contempt. “Slay” is an expression of approval or admiration. And with “Yolo”, the German “Jugendwort 2012” is up for election again – it stands for using opportunities and taking risks.

Quiz: Do you understand youth?

This vote is disabled

Please enable the Targeting Cookies category in your Cookie Settings to view this element. My cookie settings

You can choose from the top ten on the website “www.jugendwort.de” until September 20th, as the Stuttgart publishing house announced on Wednesday. However, only the voices of participants between the ages of ten and 20 are relevant for the evaluation. You can then choose again from the three favorites. The winner will be announced on October 22nd.

ePaper

Read the e-paper now!

Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally!

to the epaper

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info Click on the icon to open your “my topics” page. You have saved from 15 tags and need to remove tags.

info Click on the icon to remove the keyword from your topics.

See also  Farewell to Araldo Cavallera, a Piedmontese artist with roots in Carloforte

Add the theme to your themes.

You may also like

on a $75 million superyacht linked to a...

Typhoon “Kanu” Expected to Cause Heavy Rain and...

Patricio Romano Petronio Alvarez Quintero

Neurological rehabilitation center Friedehorst: donations for arm laboratory

They assassinate a candidate for the presidency in...

Republican Donor Sentenced to 21 Years in Prison...

Junior Sornoza turned Professor Restrepo “upside down”

Economy: Addiction officer wants to take tougher action...

UN chief does not mention the US as...

Essmar positive balance over the holiday weekend

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy