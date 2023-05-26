Germans are on vacation – traffic jams: the car avalanche rolls towards the Adriatic Sea

“As ÖAMTC and ADAC studies show, the desire to travel is particularly high this year. The car continues to play the main role as a means of transport for vacation trips. That’s why we expect very strong travel this year at Pentecost,” predicts the ÖAMTC. From Friday at the latest you should be prepared for waiting times along the transit routes to the south. “The wave of travel is moving from Bavaria via Austria towards the Adriatic Sea during the 14-day Whitsun break. But the main travel day will be Saturday again.”

The ÖAMTC expects delays, especially on the A2 southern motorway in the Pack area and at the Villach junction, on the A 10 and on the A 11 before the Karawanken Tunnel. “Even with long traffic jams, you can’t make faster progress on alternative routes than on the main connections,” says Thaler.

Friday were also increased surveillance announced. So there should be focus controls on motorcycle routes. The Ministry of the Interior writes that “consistent action will be taken” against speeders, pushers, alcohol and drug drivers. In the previous year, more than 70,000 speeding violations were punished and around 570 alcohol and 80 drug drivers were pulled out of the traffic.

Border controls when entering Austria

The border controls on entry from Hungary and Slovenia remain in place. Therefore, there can be traffic jams when entering the country – including at the Karawanken Tunnel (A 11).

Asfinag warns that due to Croatia’s accession to the Schengen area, more traffic jams than in recent years are to be expected, especially at the borders coming from Slovenia. The border controls when entering Germany also remain in place. Waiting times can therefore also occur at the Kufstein (A 12), Walserberg (A 1) and Suben (A 8) border crossings.

situation on Friday

At least on Friday, there were no longer traffic jams in the south at the border crossings from Austria to Slovenia and Italy. The situation from Slovenia to Croatia was different. It got stuck there. “Many vacationers, especially Austrians and Germans, and many with caravans or mobile homes, were heading towards Croatia. Already in Carniola/Kranj there was a traffic jam, as far as Laibach/Ljubljana you could only go at walking pace,” says a Carinthian. The result: there were several accidents in tourist traffic. From Koper to the national border in Dragonja, we continued at walking pace. “Although we were able to drive through the border with Croatia without stopping, we lost almost two hours driving through Slovenia,” said the vacationer.