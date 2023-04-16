Germans split in the final atomic exit

Heidelberg. On April 15, the last nuclear reactors in Germany will go offline. Opinions on this differ among the general public. While 31 percent approve of shutting down nuclear power plants, 38 percent reject it. Another 31 percent are undecided on this question. This is shown by a representative survey commissioned by the comparison portal Verivox.

Proponents emphasize the potential dangers of nuclear power

The advocates of the final phase-out primarily point to the high safety risk involved in the operation of nuclear power plants. 77 percent agree. Almost half of those in favor (45 percent) believe that nuclear power will slow down the switch to renewable energies. Almost a quarter (23 percent) state that the power output of the remaining nuclear power plants does not make a decisive contribution to security of supply.

Opponents worry about security of supply and expensive electricity

Those who are critical of shutting down nuclear power plants are primarily concerned with security of supply. Almost three quarters (73 percent) are of the opinion that every kilowatt hour counts in the current energy crisis. 69 percent are concerned that the electricity prices will continue to rise as a result of the phase-out. Significantly more than half (59 percent) assume that renewable energies cannot currently cover basic needs.

“The influence of nuclear power on wholesale prices for electricity is difficult to calculate. Since the shutdown date is known to all market players, the discontinuation of nuclear power should already be priced into the electricity exchange vary greatly and are between 4 and 13 percent,” says Thorsten Storck, energy expert at Verivox.

methodology

The survey data was collected online by the market research institute eResult in the period from April 3rd, 2023 to April 6th, 2023. 1,000 people aged between 18 and 65 were surveyed. The survey is representative of the population in terms of age, gender and federal state.