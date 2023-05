What Germany was about a quarter of a century ago, it now seems to be becoming again: the largest economy in absolute terms, but one of the least vital. This probably tends to apply to Europe as a whole in a global comparison. But Germany is likely to be one of the losers in particular within Europe. The European Commission gives in

The contribution Germany 2023: The erosion of diligence, skill and energy supply appeared first Tichy’s insight.

A contribution by Ferdinand Knauss.