Germany.. 5 thieves imprisoned who stole more than 113 million euros worth of jewelry

A German court on Tuesday handed down multi-year prison sentences to five men for their involvement in the 2019 theft of jewelry from a museum in Dresden that houses some of Europe’s greatest art collections.

The pieces of jewelry seized in the robbery of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden include more than 4,300 diamonds and an estimated value of more than 113 million euros.

Among the items stolen were the star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle and a diamond-encrusted headdress. Police said most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.

Five members of the same family were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four years and four months to six years and two months. The court acquitted a sixth member of the family. All of the defendants are in their twenties.

The collection of jewels stolen from Dresden was made in the eighteenth century during the reign of the Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong, who was later crowned king of Poland and ordered the manufacture of more luxurious jewels to compete with his opponent, King Louis XIV of France.

These treasures survived the Allied bombing raids during World War II to be seized by the Soviet Union as war booty. She returned to Dresden, the historic capital of Saxony, in 1958.

