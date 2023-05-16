Home » Germany.. 5 thieves imprisoned who stole more than 113 million euros worth of jewelry
News

Germany.. 5 thieves imprisoned who stole more than 113 million euros worth of jewelry

by admin
Germany.. 5 thieves imprisoned who stole more than 113 million euros worth of jewelry

A German court on Tuesday handed down multi-year prison sentences to five men for their involvement in the 2019 theft of jewelry from a museum in Dresden that houses some of Europe’s greatest art collections.

The pieces of jewelry seized in the robbery of the Green Vault Museum in Dresden include more than 4,300 diamonds and an estimated value of more than 113 million euros.

Among the items stolen were the star of the Polish Order of the White Eagle and a diamond-encrusted headdress. Police said most of the stolen jewelry has been recovered.

Five members of the same family were sentenced to prison terms ranging from four years and four months to six years and two months. The court acquitted a sixth member of the family. All of the defendants are in their twenties.

The collection of jewels stolen from Dresden was made in the eighteenth century during the reign of the Saxon ruler Augustus the Strong, who was later crowned king of Poland and ordered the manufacture of more luxurious jewels to compete with his opponent, King Louis XIV of France.

These treasures survived the Allied bombing raids during World War II to be seized by the Soviet Union as war booty. She returned to Dresden, the historic capital of Saxony, in 1958.

See also  More than 20 provinces will be quickly frozen by the cold wave, Hainan's lowest temperature will be 13 ℃ starting on the 22nd

You may also like

«Education and politics, what is their relationship?»: Walter...

Mancuso and the truths without evidence?

Karnin: truck driver seriously injured after accident >...

VIDEOS | “Toretto”: this is the new song...

Several recaptured from the escape in the center...

Relief for emergency services: no flooding expected

Eleven Pachakutik assembly members announce that they will...

Ordinance ‘Much Talent, Zero Drugs’, hopes to reach...

“Intervention in irrigation systems will be according to...

Palermunos demand the La Goleta bridge

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy