Germany and China – closer cooperation on climate

Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (picture alliance / Flashpic / Jens Krick)

This was announced by Federal Environment Minister Lemke and her Chinese counterpart Huang Runqiu in the run-up to the German-Chinese intergovernmental consultations, which begin tomorrow. China plays a key role in global efforts to protect the environment, said Lemke in Berlin. The challenges posed by climate change, species extinction and environmental pollution can only be overcome together.

In the morning, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang was received by Federal President Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace. According to a spokeswoman, Steinmeier called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia in the Ukraine war to work towards a just peace. Steinmeier also emphasized the special importance of American-Chinese relations for global security and cooperation.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 19, 2023.

