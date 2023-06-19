Home » Germany and China – closer cooperation on climate
News

Germany and China – closer cooperation on climate

by admin
Germany and China – closer cooperation on climate

Steffi Lemke, Federal Minister for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (picture alliance / Flashpic / Jens Krick)

This was announced by Federal Environment Minister Lemke and her Chinese counterpart Huang Runqiu in the run-up to the German-Chinese intergovernmental consultations, which begin tomorrow. China plays a key role in global efforts to protect the environment, said Lemke in Berlin. The challenges posed by climate change, species extinction and environmental pollution can only be overcome together.

In the morning, Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang was received by Federal President Steinmeier at Bellevue Palace. According to a spokeswoman, Steinmeier called on Beijing to use its influence on Russia in the Ukraine war to work towards a just peace. Steinmeier also emphasized the special importance of American-Chinese relations for global security and cooperation.

This message was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on June 19, 2023.

See also  Work together to build a better Xinjiang - General Secretary Xi Jinping's important speech during his inspection tour in Xinjiang aroused enthusiastic responses

You may also like

Allmannsdorf | Woman dies after attending a festival

The DGN reiterates its support for the Head...

In Pelaya they marched against the wave of...

Brazzaville: the 11th edition of the Pan-African Music...

The changes that the Día a Día de...

Haapsalu was the warmest place in Estonia on...

How does it look? Ana del Castillo surprises...

Armed attack leaves six dead and six injured...

Union to strengthen social collectives

Historian: Because of the Wagner program, Russia’s “decay...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy