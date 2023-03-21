An agreement on increased German-Taiwanese research cooperation was signed in Taipei in the presence of Federal Research Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger and Taiwanese Science Minister Wu Tsung-tsong. In the paper, both sides declare their intention to cooperate on a broad basis in science and technology. The FDP politician called Taiwan a “value partner”, also with regard to research. She referred to academic freedom and transparency.

First German ministerial visit since 1997

The German minister’s trip has met with great public interest in the democratic island republic. The signing was followed by numerous journalists. Stark-Watzinger’s visit is the first German ministerial visit in 26 years. China had previously expressed its displeasure. For Beijing, Taiwan is part of the People’s Republic, and the island itself has long considered itself independent.

Signing of the German-Taiwanese cooperation agreement in the capital Taipei

Wu said it was perfectly normal for leaders from two countries to exchange views. And as a free and democratic country, Taiwan will continue to exercise this right.

Stark-Watzinger emphasizes “professional exchange”

For her part, Stark-Watzinger explained that the “sense and purpose of this trip” was the “professional exchange”. During her two-day stay, she will meet representatives from science, research, education and government representatives from this field. Topics include battery research, so-called green hydrogen and semiconductor research. Taiwan is one of the world‘s most important semiconductor manufacturers.

