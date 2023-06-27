Home » Germany is in free fall, a country in decline
Germany is in free fall, a country in decline

Germany is in free fall, a country in decline

Oettinger sees the danger of “loss of prosperity”

At a conference of German newspaper publishers, Oettinger declared: “For me, Germany is in free fall, a country in decline.” The country and its economy are “a sick case that needs recovery.”

Günther Oettinger (CDU) was Prime Minister of Baden-Württemberg from 2005 to 2010. From 2010 to 2019 he was a member of the EU Commission, initially until 2014 as Commissioner for Energy, then from 2014 to 2016 as Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society and from 2017 to 2019 as Commissioner for Budget and Human Resources.

Oettinger pointed to the danger of a “loss of prosperity” in the country due to a lack of innovation and sluggish reforms.

